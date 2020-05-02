Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,700 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

AHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Ashtead Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,358.33 ($31.02).

Shares of AHT stock opened at GBX 2,110 ($27.76) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,761.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,250.26. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,010 ($13.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,797 ($36.79). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion and a PE ratio of 11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

