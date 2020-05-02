Atreca (BCEL) vs. Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Atreca (NASDAQ: BCEL) is one of 610 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Atreca to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.0% of Atreca shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atreca and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca N/A -$67.48 million -4.02 Atreca Competitors $2.12 billion $267.01 million 0.24

Atreca’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Atreca. Atreca is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Atreca and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca 0 0 9 0 3.00 Atreca Competitors 6477 17734 34458 1376 2.51

Atreca currently has a consensus price target of $26.38, suggesting a potential upside of 53.97%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 49.84%. Given Atreca’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atreca is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Atreca and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca N/A N/A N/A Atreca Competitors -2,382.51% -222.46% -31.36%

Summary

Atreca beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform. The company's ATRC-101 product candidate reacts in vitro with a majority of human ovarian, non-small cell lung, colorectal, and breast cancer samples from multiple patients. Atreca, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

