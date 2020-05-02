Avis Budget Group (CAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) will be posting its Q1 2020 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post earnings of ($1.56) per share for the quarter. Avis Budget Group has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.75-4.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.75-4.75 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $52.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAR. Northcoast Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Consumer Edge downgraded Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

In other news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $1,063,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardo Hees bought 430,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $14,999,993.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

