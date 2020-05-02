AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.06 million. AZZ had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

AZZ stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.43. AZZ has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Several research firms have commented on AZZ. Zacks Investment Research cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti lowered their price target on AZZ from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

