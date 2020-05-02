B. Riley Comments on Jeld-Wen Holding Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:JELD)

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Jeld-Wen in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JELD. Benchmark dropped their price target on Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Jeld-Wen from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Shares of Jeld-Wen stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.89. Jeld-Wen has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

