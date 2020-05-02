B. Riley Weighs in on IntriCon Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IntriCon in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IntriCon’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IIN. ValuEngine cut IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

IIN opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56. IntriCon has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.15.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Boston Partners grew its stake in IntriCon by 53.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 41,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in IntriCon by 27.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,342 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in IntriCon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in IntriCon by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in IntriCon by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 443,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 177,596 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

