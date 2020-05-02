Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €2.80 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.80 ($3.26) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.33) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.49) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €2.98 ($3.47) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.25 ($4.94) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €3.06 ($3.55).

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

