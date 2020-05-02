Barclays Lowers Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target to GBX 1,200

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEIR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Weir Group to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,190 ($15.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,218.20 ($16.02).

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 958.20 ($12.60) on Thursday. Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 608.60 ($8.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 823.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,266.75.

In related news, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($17.10) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($34,201.53). Also, insider John Heasley sold 10,980 shares of Weir Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.52), for a total value of £71,150.40 ($93,594.32).

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

