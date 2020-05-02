Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €45.00 ($52.33) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €52.56 ($61.11).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €46.69 ($54.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion and a PE ratio of 5.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €59.72. Basf has a 1 year low of €37.36 ($43.44) and a 1 year high of €74.60 ($86.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

