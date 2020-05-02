Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €55.00 ($63.95) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s previous close.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.50 ($65.70) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Basf presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €52.56 ($61.11).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €46.69 ($54.28) on Thursday. Basf has a one year low of €37.36 ($43.44) and a one year high of €74.60 ($86.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €59.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

