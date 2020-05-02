Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:KEGX) Given $3.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:KEGX) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $3.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($1.43) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Basic Energy Services an industry rank of 23 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

KEGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Basic Energy Services from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Basic Energy Services stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96. Basic Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $9.68.

About Basic Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

