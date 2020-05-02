BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BayCom in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BayCom’s FY2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BCML. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BayCom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of BayCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of BayCom from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of BCML opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $160.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of BayCom by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 670,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 404,313 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BayCom in the 4th quarter worth about $3,892,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BayCom in the 4th quarter worth about $2,331,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BayCom by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 80,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BayCom in the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,000. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

