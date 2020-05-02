BCE Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for BCE in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.29 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.50 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$62.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.07. BCE has a 52 week low of C$46.03 and a 52 week high of C$65.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.8325 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 94.07%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

