Beigene Ltd Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($5.57) Per Share (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Beigene in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.57) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($5.45). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Beigene’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($5.67) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($5.79) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($22.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($19.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Get Beigene alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie upgraded Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $140.21 on Thursday. Beigene has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $210.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.15 and a 200 day moving average of $163.00.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.25 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 221.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.52) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Beigene during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Beigene by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Beigene during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Beigene during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Beigene during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Beigene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total value of $785,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,395,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,141,441.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.30, for a total value of $243,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,337,554.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,269,150. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.