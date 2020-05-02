Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutz (ETR:DEZ) a €3.20 Price Target

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) has been assigned a €3.20 ($3.72) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €6.60 ($7.67) price target on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Warburg Research set a €6.60 ($7.67) price target on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.30 ($3.84) price target on Deutz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €5.25 ($6.10).

DEZ stock opened at €3.51 ($4.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. Deutz has a 12-month low of €2.62 ($3.05) and a 12-month high of €9.05 ($10.52).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

