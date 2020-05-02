Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GYM Group (LON:GYM)

GYM Group (LON:GYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target (down from GBX 300 ($3.95)) on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on GYM Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 307.57 ($4.05).

Get GYM Group alerts:

LON GYM opened at GBX 161 ($2.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.07, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $222.58 million and a P/E ratio of 61.92. GYM Group has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 325 ($4.28). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 142.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 242.51.

GYM Group (LON:GYM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 7.70 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). As a group, equities analysts predict that GYM Group will post 889.9997827 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GYM Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for GYM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GYM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.