BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Stock Position Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BG Staffing were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 120,556 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 167,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of BG Staffing during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BG Staffing in the fourth quarter worth $1,331,000.

Get BG Staffing alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF opened at $11.64 on Friday. BG Staffing Inc has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.58 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BGSF. Zacks Investment Research cut BG Staffing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut BG Staffing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

BG Staffing Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF).

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.