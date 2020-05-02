Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,500 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 545,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BIO opened at $431.79 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $281.66 and a 1-year high of $450.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $380.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

