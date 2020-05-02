Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $6.87 Per Share

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $6.87 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.94. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2020 earnings at $8.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $30.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $30.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $30.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $30.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.46.

BIIB stock opened at $293.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Biogen has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $305.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

