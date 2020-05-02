BiomX Inc. (NASDAQ:PHGE) Given $23.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

BiomX Inc. (NASDAQ:PHGE) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $23.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BiomX an industry rank of 30 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BiomX in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BiomX in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BiomX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.
BiomX stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31. BiomX has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.
About BiomX
BiomX Ltd discovers and develops microbiome-based therapeutics to prevent and treat cancer and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It uses its 3-tier microbiome modulation platform and applies it to identify target bacteria causing microbiome dysbiosis; modulates the microbiome through adding or eradicating bacteria; and engages in pre-clinical/clinical drug development.
