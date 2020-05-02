B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BMRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.624 per share. This is an increase from B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.47%.

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

