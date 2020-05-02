Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Trading Up 24.3%

Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR)’s stock price shot up 24.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.89, 8,743,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 730% from the average session volume of 1,052,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BORR. BTIG Research lowered shares of Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SEB Equities lowered shares of Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,196,000.

About Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.