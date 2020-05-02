Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $46.00. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BSX. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.55.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 39.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at $10,537,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,421.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,389 shares of company stock worth $1,974,345 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

