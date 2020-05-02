Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,720,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the March 31st total of 6,920,000 shares. Currently, 21.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts purchased 4,425 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,237.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,320.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes purchased 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $272,363. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 505.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EAT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brinker International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Brinker International from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, OTR Global cut Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.52.

EAT stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $818.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.63. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

