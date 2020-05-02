British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,250 ($55.91) to GBX 4,070 ($53.54) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,619.23 ($47.61).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock opened at GBX 2,945.50 ($38.75) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,832.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,052.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. The stock has a market cap of $67.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12 month low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

