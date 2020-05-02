Brokerages Expect Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mongodb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Mongodb posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mongodb.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 66.75% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Mongodb from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

Shares of MDB opened at $155.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. Mongodb has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $184.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.32.

In other Mongodb news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $3,677,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,359,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 12,500 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.44, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 47,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,355.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,666 shares of company stock valued at $27,807,653. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 58,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

