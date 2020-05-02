Brokerages Set AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) PT at $28.00

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research firms recently commented on AMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AMK stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $34.02.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 4,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $125,605.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,159,131.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 29,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $687,213.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,476,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,438 shares of company stock valued at $5,574,224 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,061,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,291,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after buying an additional 55,709 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 201,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 53,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

