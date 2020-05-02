Brokers Issue Forecasts for Passage Bio’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Passage Bio in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens expects that the company will earn ($0.96) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Passage Bio’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.77) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

ZNTL stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $37.43.

In other Passage Bio news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,980,000.00.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer.

