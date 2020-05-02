Brokers Offer Predictions for TransUnion’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for TransUnion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TransUnion’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 23.93%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

TRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $77.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,595,000 after acquiring an additional 102,667 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TransUnion by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,785,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,704,000 after acquiring an additional 418,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TransUnion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,861,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,193 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,908,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,330,000 after acquiring an additional 195,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,899,000 after acquiring an additional 94,786 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 4,368 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $316,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 9,814 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $892,975.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,914.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,372 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

