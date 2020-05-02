Brokers Set Expectations for Encompass Health Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encompass Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

EHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Encompass Health to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.79.

Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

In related news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 2,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $118,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,334.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

