Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Trading Down 14.2% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) fell 14.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.21, 661,402 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 101% from the average session volume of 328,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

The bank reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 12.67%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

