Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

Brunswick has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Brunswick has a payout ratio of 33.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brunswick to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

NYSE:BC opened at $44.16 on Friday. Brunswick has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -176.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.68% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brunswick will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BC. Raymond James increased their price target on Brunswick from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Brunswick from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.52.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

