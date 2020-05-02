Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Brunswick from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brunswick from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.52.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.08. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $66.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.68% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,761,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,049,000 after purchasing an additional 335,353 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,475,000 after purchasing an additional 228,304 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,064,000 after purchasing an additional 662,647 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $58,376,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 929,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,767,000 after purchasing an additional 72,533 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

