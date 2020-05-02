BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Price Target Lowered to GBX 110 at Deutsche Bank

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its price objective dropped by Deutsche Bank from GBX 146 ($1.92) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the communications services company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.57% from the stock’s previous close.

BT.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded BT Group – CLASS A to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HSBC cut their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BT Group – CLASS A has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 187.08 ($2.46).

Shares of LON BT.A opened at GBX 112.90 ($1.49) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66. BT Group – CLASS A has a twelve month low of GBX 102.90 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 231.05 ($3.04). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 166.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.23.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Matthew Key acquired 66,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £78,390.94 ($103,118.84). Also, insider Philip Jansen sold 194,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.74), for a total value of £257,182.20 ($338,308.60).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

