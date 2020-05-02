Canaccord Genuity Raises CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Price Target to $17.00

CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CI Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CI Financial in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

CIFAF opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $19.22.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

