Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised Canadian Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$25.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.07.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$929.00 million for the quarter.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

