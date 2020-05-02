Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Short Interest Up 12.1% in April

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the March 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Zant Kenny Van acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Also, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 34,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $42,824.91. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 391,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,870.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 365,000 shares of company stock worth $348,800 and have sold 87,858 shares worth $108,134. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 388,579 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 45,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25,866 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 803,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 219,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Castlight Health in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1.75 to $1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Castlight Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.05.

CSLT opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.68. Castlight Health has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 27.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Castlight Health will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

