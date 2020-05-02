Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Centene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $64.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.71. Centene has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078,726 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Centene by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,802,000 after buying an additional 4,418,509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Centene by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,906,000 after buying an additional 7,128,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Centene by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,840,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,754,000 after buying an additional 300,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Centene by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,171,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,236,000 after buying an additional 3,361,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $2,321,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,791,263. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

