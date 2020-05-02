ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 453.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,498 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ChemoCentryx worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $54.07.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 42,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,146,897.16. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 118,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,986,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 119,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $5,400,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,388,082 shares in the company, valued at $107,893,544.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,632 shares of company stock worth $17,758,106 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

