Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Short Interest Up 8.2% in April

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 6,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, Director Donald F. Robillard, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.96 per share, with a total value of $93,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,482.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Fusco purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.34 per share, with a total value of $994,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,318,554.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,825,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,637,000 after purchasing an additional 25,470 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,800,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,036,000 after purchasing an additional 258,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,593,000 after purchasing an additional 78,435 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,191,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,821,000 after purchasing an additional 85,313 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,070,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,455,000 after buying an additional 510,442 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $43.25 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

