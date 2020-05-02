Chewy (CHWY) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) is one of 26 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Chewy to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chewy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 0 5 9 0 2.64 Chewy Competitors 268 975 2737 92 2.65

Chewy currently has a consensus price target of $39.75, suggesting a potential downside of 7.34%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 9.20%. Given Chewy’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chewy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy -5.21% N/A -30.54% Chewy Competitors -10.53% -24.31% -6.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chewy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $4.85 billion -$252.37 million -68.10 Chewy Competitors $15.02 billion $457.67 million 13.44

Chewy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Chewy. Chewy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Chewy rivals beat Chewy on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 45,000 products from 1,600 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

