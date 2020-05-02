Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 206,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after buying an additional 116,225 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 155,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 303,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 70,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.10.

In other news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $91.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.72.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

