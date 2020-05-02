City (NASDAQ:CHCO) versus Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Critical Survey

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Emclaire Financial and City, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emclaire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A City 0 4 0 0 2.00

City has a consensus target price of $73.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.58%. Given City’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe City is more favorable than Emclaire Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Emclaire Financial and City’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emclaire Financial $40.54 million 1.43 $7.95 million N/A N/A City $266.19 million 3.97 $89.35 million $5.46 11.85

City has higher revenue and earnings than Emclaire Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Emclaire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of City shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Emclaire Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of City shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Emclaire Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. City pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. City pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Emclaire Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and City has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Emclaire Financial and City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emclaire Financial 17.47% 8.70% 0.77% City 33.89% 14.79% 1.93%

Risk & Volatility

Emclaire Financial has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

City beats Emclaire Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgages loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. As of February 20, 2019, it operated 20 full service offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties in Pennsylvania, as well as in Hancock County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of a residence; first-lien home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, and debit card services. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 86 branches in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

