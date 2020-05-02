CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CNX Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNX opened at $10.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.