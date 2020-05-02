Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Shares Gap Down to $12.37

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.58, but opened at $12.37. Co-Diagnostics shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 150,665 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CODX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 2,881.40% and a negative return on equity of 160.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

