Coats Group’s (COA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Coats Group (LON:COA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COA. Berenberg Bank raised Coats Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coats Group from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 73 ($0.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 75.60 ($0.99).

LON COA opened at GBX 45.50 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Coats Group has a 1-year low of GBX 35.90 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 88 ($1.16).

In related news, insider Mike Clasper acquired 200,000 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($157,853.20). Also, insider David Gosnell acquired 173,410 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £98,843.70 ($130,023.28).

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

