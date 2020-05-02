Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Codemasters Group (LON:CDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CDM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

LON:CDM opened at GBX 274 ($3.60) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 249.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 259.16. The company has a market capitalization of $409.80 million and a PE ratio of 17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Codemasters Group has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 356 ($4.68).

Codemasters Group Company Profile

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

