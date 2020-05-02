COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coloplast A/S develops and provides health care products and services. Its operating business segments consist of Chronic Care, Urology Care and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Urology Care segment offers urological products, including disposable products. The Wound and Skin Care segment covers the sale of wound and skin care products. Coloplast A/S is headquartered in Humlebaek, Denmark. “

CLPBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR in a report on Monday, April 27th.

CLPBY opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

About COLOPLAST A/S/ADR

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

