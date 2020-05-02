Comparing Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:REPR)

Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Repro-Med Systems alerts:

17.3% of Repro-Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Repro-Med Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Neuronetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Repro-Med Systems and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro-Med Systems 0.17% 7.63% 6.31% Neuronetics -46.35% -51.08% -27.11%

Volatility and Risk

Repro-Med Systems has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repro-Med Systems and Neuronetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro-Med Systems $17.35 million 0.00 $910,000.00 N/A N/A Neuronetics $62.66 million 0.68 -$29.04 million ($1.58) -1.45

Repro-Med Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuronetics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Repro-Med Systems and Neuronetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro-Med Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Neuronetics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Neuronetics has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 132.90%.

Summary

Repro-Med Systems beats Neuronetics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repro-Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Repro-Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro-Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.