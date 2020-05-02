Comparing PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.1% of PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Swedbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH and Swedbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH N/A N/A N/A Swedbank 35.83% 15.58% 0.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH and Swedbank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH 0 0 1 0 3.00 Swedbank 1 3 0 0 1.75

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.72%. Given PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH is more favorable than Swedbank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH and Swedbank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Swedbank $5.86 billion 2.15 $2.08 billion N/A N/A

Swedbank has higher revenue and earnings than PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH.

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for San Diego Private Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking, personal savings, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and business savings accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, and business credit cards. The company also offers commercial real estate, small business administration, and equipment loans, as well as revolving lines of credit and letters of credit. In addition, it provides commercial loans through various portfolio and government guaranteed programs. The company operates offices in La Jolla, Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, and San Marcos. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Swedbank Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services. The company also offers investments and trading services, including equity, currency, fixed income, and equity trading services, as well as structured products; advisory and investment banking products and services, such as corporate financing, debt capital market, and loans and syndication services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, trade finance, securities, commercial payments, account, and clearing and settlement services. In addition, it provides private banking products and services, such as saving accounts, credit and debit cards, mortgage finance, and investment advice, as well as trades in derivatives; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company has 186 branches in Sweden, 33 branches in Estonia, 33 in Latvia, and 59 in Lithuania. It also operates in Norway, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, China, the United States, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

